‘Coronation Street’ actor Johnny Briggs dies at age 85

LONDON (AP) — British actor Johnny Briggs, best known for his role as businessman Mike Baldwin in the long-running TV soap opera “Coronation Street,” has died. He was 85. A family statement said Briggs died peacefully Sunday morning after a long illness. Briggs was a fixture on “Coronation Street,” playing his role for 30 years. Baldwin, a Cockney clothing factory boss, became one of the most memorable characters in the show’s fictional town of Weatherfield. Briggs made his debut on the show as Baldwin in 1976, and remained until 2006. Briggs was appointed an MBE, or a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2006.