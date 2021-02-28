Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Monroe County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&