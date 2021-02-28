Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile at times in dense

fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&