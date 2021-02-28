Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion chargesNew
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in January but were released. They have been detained again and will appear in court on Monday. They allegedly violated the new national security law that was imposed by Beijing for participating in unofficial election primaries for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s legislature last year.