Light snow chances, then turning spring-like

Cold Front Sunday

We had a weak disturbance bring a light wintry mix to our area early Sunday morning with more measurable snow towards Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. A cold front pushed through and our temperatures fell through the afternoon to the low 30s with winds out of the NW 15-20 mph. We will see temperatures fall to the teens overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Light Snow Chance

Early Monday morning brings us a slight chance for some light snow. The scale of the storm will be small, but the timing could cause a few slick spots on the roadways (5 AM to 9 AM). I am not expecting anything more than a dusting. This is a small system so not everyone will see snow. It should taper off mid-morning. Clouds clear through Monday afternoon but highs will be on the cooler side in the upper 20s.

Warming Back Up

As we head into Tuesday we are expecting highs back into the 40s. We have a quiet forecast with a mix of sun and clouds through the week. All in all, highs bounce between the 40s and maybe even a few low 50s as well. Enjoy this taste of spring!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears