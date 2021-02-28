Long-time mayor of Croatian capital of Zagreb dies at 65

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Milan Bandic, the controversial long-serving mayor of Croatia’s capital of Zagreb, has died from a heart attack at age 65, his office says. Croatia’s state HRT television says he became unwell around midnight Saturday and was swiftly taken to a hospital but nothing could be done. Bandic was one of Croatia’s best-known politicians, a man who has run Zagreb for the past 21 years. Yet Bandic’s time in office has been marred by a series of alleged corruption scandals that have been investigated by the anti-graft services. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.