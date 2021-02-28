Minnesota reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths; 813 additional cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Sunday update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,483 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,055 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Sunday's update that another 813 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eight new cases were in Winona County. Houston County and Fillmore County reported one new case each. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 484,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,768 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 23,591 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 30,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,346,457. The Department reported that about 3,469,706 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 470,819 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also said a total of 25,719 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,306 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 878,346 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 452,562 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

