Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccine after delays

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine. It is among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. President Rodrigo Duterte and top Cabinet officials welcomed the arrival of 600,000 doses of China-donated vaccine in a ceremony Sunday at an air base in the capital that officials said underscored their relief after weeks of delays. Vaccinations initially for health workers are scheduled to start Monday. Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company.