Prince Harry: Split from royal life ‘unbelievably tough’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who he says had to find her own way after she and Prince Charles divorced. Harry told Winfrey that he can’t imagine what it was like her going through it by herself, adding it’s been tough for him and Meghan but at least they have each other. Harry’s comments aired Sunday in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS.