US men’s gymnastics eyes momentum after promising Winter Cup

The U.S. men’s gymnastics program hopes to pick up some steam following the Winter Cup. The three-day event wrapped up with some familiar faces finding success while some new faces entered a crowded elite picture. Former national champion Yul Moldauer posted the top score on parallel bars, while two-time world championship medalist Donnell Whittenburg finished second on both rings and floor exercise as he tries to kick start his career. Men’s high-performance director Brett McClure called the meet a good “baseline test” as he begins preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.