US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council removed one its members, a day after he made a speech at the federation’s annual general meeting against removing an anti-kneeling policy. Seth Jahn, a 38-year-old from Florida who played for the U.S. seven-a-side ParaOlympic team at the 2015 Parapan American Games, spoke against repeal of what was known as Policy 604-1, put in place in response to U.S. women’s team star Megan Rapinoe kneeling in support of Colin Kaepernick. Jahn said those who kneel “don’t care about defending half of our country.”: