Woman arrested in Jackson County for OWI, children in car

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) – A woman was arrested in Jackson County Saturday night after being pulled over traveling 101 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

State Patrol officials said Larissa Bianca Humphrey, 31, of Monroe, told the state trooper she had consumed marijuana an hour before being pulled over.

Humphrey did not pass a sobriety test and was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and OWI 1st Offence, according to the State Patrol, who also reported there were two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

She was later released to a responsible party.