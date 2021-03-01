2nd endangered orangutan baby in 2 years at New Orleans zoo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s cute, cuddled, red-haired and critically endangered — and the second Sumatran orangutan born in two years at the zoo in New Orleans. Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Monday that veterinarians haven’t yet been able to weigh, measure and determine the sex of the baby born Sunday. She says 12-year-old Reese is cuddling her baby. It’s Reese’s first, but a news release notes that Reese has seen two different orangutans give birth and raise babies. Those were her own mother at Albuquerque BioPark Zoo in New Mexico, and Audubon’s orangutan matriarch in 2019.