Atlanta DA asks court who should prosecute police officers

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor is asking a court to decide who should handle the prosecution of Atlanta police officers in two high-profile cases involving allegations of excessive force. The requests come after Georgia’s attorney general rejected a request from newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to reassign the cases. At issue are charges filed against officers in the fatal confrontation with Rayshard Brooks and a separate incident when two college students were stunned with Tasers and pulled from their car.