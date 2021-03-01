Biden says workers in Alabama have a right to vote on union

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize. In a two-minute video posted to Twitter, Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name, or say how workers should vote. When asked about the video in a briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president believes that workers should have the right to organize, but wouldn’t comment specifically on Amazon because the White House doesn’t comment on specific cases that are before the National Labor Relations Board. The union push in Bessemer, Alabama, is the biggest in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history.