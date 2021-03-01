Coulee Region Stars shooting for state title

West Salem Wis. - (WXOW) - A group of young hockey players wasn't even sure if they'd have a team going into this season. Now the Coulee Region Stars are about to compete for a state title.

The Stars are the girls 14 and under youth hockey team. The players are from towns around the area. Finding players was the first of several challenges according to head coach Chuck Streeter.

"We faced plenty of challenges from day one including finding players, finding games under COVID-19 restrictions, finding teams that were able to play."

The team persevered and went to work.

"The team chemistry has gotten so much better than any of the other teams I've ever played on," said player Kayla Finko. "We work really well together on the ice."

Teammate Payton Sawyer said it was the key to their team's success, "We've gotten so comfortable with our lines that we know where everyone is going to be and we know how each other plays together."

Now the Coulee Region Stars heads to Wausau, taking with them a 39-2 overall record and an opportunity to win a state title.