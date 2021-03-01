Crews respond to northside house fire over the weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A northside La Crosse home is damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to the home at 315 Rose Street just after noon on Saturday.

Officials say they found evidence that a significant fire had occurred inside

the structure and had been out for some time. Residents of the home said they had not been at the residence for an extended period of time prior to

discovering the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the department's Fire Investigation Division.