Cuomo sends letter authorizing probe of harassment claims

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said she’s moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo after receiving a letter from his office authorizing her to take charge of the probe. The referral letter was sent Monday. It allows Attorney General Letitia James to deputize an outside law firm to conduct the inquiry with full subpoena power. When the investigation is finished, the findings will be disclosed in a public report. Two women who’ve worked for Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment. The governor said some of his behavior with women “may have been insensitive or too personal,” but denied harassing anyone.