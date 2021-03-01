Deputy shot during fatal encounter released from hospital

SEBEKA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded in an encounter with two suspects who were killed is out of the hospital and recovering at home. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy and a motorist got involved in a physical fight during a traffic stop near Sebeka Saturday night. A Sebeka police officer and another motorist arrived on the scene and one of the motorists began shooting at officers. One of the officers returned fire. All four were hit by gunfire. One motorist died at the scene and the other at a hospital in Wadena. The wounded deputy was released Sunday. The Sebeca officer was struck in the protective vest and did not require medical treatment.