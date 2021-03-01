Detroit PE teacher navigates pandemic with charity assist

DETROIT (AP) — Student physical activity has dipped during the pandemic. Schools have struggled to help children maintain an active lifestyle. Physical education teachers have an extra challenge adapting their classes for remote and/or hybrid learning environments due to the active nature of their curriculum. For assistance, Ronda Brodsky, a physical education and health teacher at a public charter academy in Detroit, turned to CATCH Global Foundation. The charity provides free teacher training to qualified schools in Michigan. The nonprofit brings resources to schools in underserved areas that might not otherwise be able to afford such a program.