Fasel: IIHF considers delaying women’s championships to May

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation says Hockey Canada is considering pushing back the start of next month’s women’s world championships into May. Rene Fasel says that could provide more time for the pandemic to ease. It also could potentially allow fans to attend games. The 10-team tournament was canceled last year. It is scheduled to be held in Nova Scotia from April 7-17. Hockey Canada says hosting the championship “remains a priority” without revealing whether the tournament’s start could be delayed.