Germany reopens hairdressers, considers way ahead on virus

BERLIN (AP) — Hairdressers across Germany have reopened for business after a 2½-month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. Monday’s move came after many elementary students returned to school a week ago. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors will confer on Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the rest of Germany’s coronavirus restrictions, which at present run until March 7. Some states also allowed businesses such as flower shops and hardware stores to open on Monday. Most shops have been closed nationwide since Dec. 16.