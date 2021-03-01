Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages. In Kentucky, officials in Magoffin and Pike counties declared a state of emergency Sunday due to damage from the flooding and a nursing home was evacuated to keep residents safe. Multiple water rescues were reported in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, a child in Tennessee was injured when he tripped over a downed power line. In West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, high water and mudslides were blocking roadways. Some schools systems canceled or delayed classes and there were about 23,000 power outages in Kentucky and West Virginia.