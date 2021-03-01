Here’s the schedule for the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE WIAA TOURNAMENTS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's time for the 2021 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

As with the girls last week, tournament games tipoff at the same two locations-the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. The games are Thursday, March 4 through Saturday, March 6.

Quincy Media is airing all the games for the 2021 tournament on-air on WAOW, WKOW, WQOW, WXOW, and KBJR. You can also find coverage and watch the games on the Magic of March app.

Here's a look at the tournament schedule for 2021:

DIVISION 1 - Saturday, March 6 - Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Kimberly (24-2) vs. #4 DeForest (16-5) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. #3 River Falls (21-2) - 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal Winners - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 - Saturday, March 6 - La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Onalaska (18-0) vs. #4 Xavier (23-4) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #3 Lake Mills (23-5) - 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal Winners - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 - Friday, March 5 - Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Racine Saint Catherine's (26-1) vs. #4 Wrightstown (24-4) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) vs. #3 Saint Croix Central (23-1) - 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal Winners - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4 - Friday, March 5 - La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 The Prairie School (23-3) vs. #4 Luther (19-1) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Lourdes Academy (23-5) vs. #3 Edgar (23-2) - 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal Winners - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 - Thursday, March 4 - La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Hustiford (16-3) vs. #4 Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Central Catholic (16-4) vs. #3 Green Bay N.E.W. Luth. (16-10) - 12:35 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal Winners - 7:05 p.m.