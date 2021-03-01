Indonesia’s Sinabung Volcano spews high column of ash

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung was erupting Tuesday, sending volcanic materials as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages. Activity at the volcano in North Sumatra province increased over the past week, with authorities recording 13 times when it released ash clouds. There have been no fresh evacuations due to the activity and no reports of disruptions to flights in the region. The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before erupting in 2010. The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.