Iranian lawmakers visit restive southeast area after unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state-run media say lawmakers are visiting an impoverished southeastern province that has been roiled by recent unrest. The visit represents the government’s most visible step yet to address rising popular resentment in the region. The reports say five members of parliament, including from the influential committee for national security and foreign policy, arrived in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Monday to investigate the turmoil. Last week, border guards shot at fuel smugglers trying to cross into Iran from Pakistan, killing at least two and sparking protests across the city of Saravan.