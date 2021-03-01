Meteorological spring begins with a wintry feel before a quick turnaround

Out the door this morning, light snowfall has spread across the region. It will bring a light coating of snow to the roads. Take it slow and bundle up.

Temperatures will be the coolest today behind the shortwave. Highs will be limited to the 20s as the sunshine makes a quick return.

Winds will start to pick up this evening as high pressure fills into the Upper Midwest. This will clear out the skies and bring wind gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow. Yet, the winds will be strong from the south which will make for a warmer day. Highs return to the 40s and will stay there for much of the week.

A sticky, spring pattern will hold on for the rest of the week. Highs in the 40s and abundance of sunshine will be the repeat pattern through the weekend!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett