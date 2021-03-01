Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

11:42 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Centennial 6, Blaine 0

Eastview 2, Burnsville 1

Holy Angels 4, Mankato West 2

Kittson County Central 6, Park Rapids 0

North Shore Storm 4, Proctor 1

Pine City 4, Princeton 2

Rosemount 5, Eagan 0

Roseville 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, River Lakes 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Red Wing 0

St. Paul Highland Park 6, Waseca 3

Totino-Grace 4, Champlin Park 2

Winona 3, Rochester John Marshall 2, OT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Fergus Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Gentry 7, Blake 3

Holy Family Catholic 4, Mound Westonka 0

Owatonna 5, Austin 0

Roseville 3, East Ridge 2

Windom 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

