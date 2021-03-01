Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Centennial 6, Blaine 0
Eastview 2, Burnsville 1
Holy Angels 4, Mankato West 2
Kittson County Central 6, Park Rapids 0
North Shore Storm 4, Proctor 1
Pine City 4, Princeton 2
Rosemount 5, Eagan 0
Roseville 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, River Lakes 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Red Wing 0
St. Paul Highland Park 6, Waseca 3
Totino-Grace 4, Champlin Park 2
Winona 3, Rochester John Marshall 2, OT
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Fergus Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Gentry 7, Blake 3
Holy Family Catholic 4, Mound Westonka 0
Owatonna 5, Austin 0
Roseville 3, East Ridge 2
Windom 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/