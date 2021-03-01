Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A Substate 1=

Championship=

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, Carroll 29

Class 3A Substate 3=

Championship=

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Decorah 42

Class 3A Substate 4=

Championship=

Monticello 45, Solon 39

Class 3A Substate 6=

Championship=

Pella 63, Grinnell 52

Class 3A Substate 8=

Championship=

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Atlantic 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Cherokee, Washington 63, Assumption, Davenport 43

West Lyon, Inwood 52, West Burlington 30

Class 5A State=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny Centennial 47, Southeast Polk 45

Iowa City West 65, Waterloo, West 63

Johnston 71, Cedar Falls 64

Waukee 60, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

