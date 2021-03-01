Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff. President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night he had approved a recommendation to fire Marichu Mauro, revoke her retirement benefits and disqualify her from public office for life. Mauro was recalled from Brazil in October after the video surfaced. The decision comes as Duterte pushes a campaign against official abuses and corruption in his last full year in power. Duterte has been reading the names of government officials implicated in corruption on TV but the former government prosecutor has faced criticisms for abusive behavior himself.