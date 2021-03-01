Position-switching Polanco enjoys pain-free start with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco has enjoyed a pain-free start to spring training with the Minnesota Twins. He had surgery on his right ankle for the second straight offseason. Polanco switched positions this year, too, moving from shortstop to second base. The Twins signed Andrelton Simmons to be their shortstop. Playing second base with less territory to cover ought to reduce some of the wear and tear on Polanco’s ankle. He said he considered having surgery during the 2020 season but opted to play through. Polanco played in 55 of 60 games, but he saw his slugging percentage fall from .485 to .354.