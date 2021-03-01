State park sticker, fishing license sales increase in 2020

(WQOW) - If your summer pandemic plans consisted of fishing, or camping and hiking at state parks in 2020, you were not alone.

A new report shows that sales for state park stickers rose 42% last year compared to 2019, with nearly half a million stickers sold.

Fishing license sales also jumped 13% from March 2020 to January 2021, after years of declining sales.

According to the report, the sale increase could lead to more improvements for public lands, as the majority of license sale revenue goes to conservation and wildlife management across the state.