The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance

NEW YORK (AP) — Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night as nominees Zoomed in from around the world. Leslie Odom Jr. was a little closer Sunday night — on his porch in Los Angeles not far from the action in Beverly Hills. And the celebs were ready, style wise, as the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. Amanda Seyfried, in Savannah, Georgia, wore a sunny, springy coral Oscar de la Renta with floral adornment. Regina King’s dog snoozed in the background before the show as she showed off her Louis Vuitton gown. Jason Sudeikis was a glam outlier in a tie-dye hoodie.