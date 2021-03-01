Tips for getting taxes done before April deadline

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - If you have yet to file your taxes this year, fret not!

Financial officials are offering some helpful tips on how to easily get your taxes completed. Filing your taxes electronically and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the safest and most convenient method to do so. You should save your receipts and other tax-related documents. If you live in Minnesota and meet certain requirements, you may be eligible to have a professional prepare your taxes for you free of charge through one of the state's volunteer income tax assistance websites.

"Just go through and make sure that the identifying information is correct for the taxpayer and any dependent. That means looking at names and social security numbers. Make sure the wages are matching up with W-2s. Doing that and double checking for simple errors will help returns get processed quickly," said Sarah Bronson, the assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is April 15.