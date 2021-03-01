Tweet from Watt shows him wearing Cardinals shirt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - JJ Watt won't be coming home to Wisconsin.

Watt sent a tweet out late Monday morning showing a photo of himself working out while wearing an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.

The text simply said, "source: me"

The move was also announced shortly afterward on the Arizona Cardinals website.

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!



We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

Watt's announcement comes as a surprise since the Cardinals weren't among the teams that the defensive end was considering. The Packers, Browns, and Bills were all mentioned as the top contenders for landing Watt, a ten-year pro.