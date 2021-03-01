Tweet from Watt shows him wearing Cardinals shirt

Tweet from Watt shows him wearing Cardinals shirtUpdated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - JJ Watt won't be coming home to Wisconsin.
Watt sent a tweet out late Monday morning showing a photo of himself working out while wearing an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
The text simply said, "source: me"
The move was also announced shortly afterward on the Arizona Cardinals website.
Watt's announcement comes as a surprise since the Cardinals weren't among the teams that the defensive end was considering. The Packers, Browns, and Bills were all mentioned as the top contenders for landing Watt, a ten-year pro.