UK: Poorer nations should get ‘gold-standard’ COVAX vaccines

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he understood the “conundrum” faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. But Raab is urging poorer nations to wait for the “gold standard” vaccines delivered by a U.N.-backed program rather than opt for shots from China and Russia. The COVAX initiative was formed to ensure fair access to vaccines by low- and middle-income countries. But it has been hampered by the severely limited global supply of doses and logistical problems. Speaking on the day the first shots of vaccine from the COVAX program were given to people in Ivory Coast, Raab said COVAX “is the gold standard of international support for the most vulnerable countries around the world.”