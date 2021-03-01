UN atomic watchdog: deal with Iran key to full inspections

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says a temporary agreement with Iran to allow United Nations inspectors continued access to the country’s atomic facilities lays the groundwork for the return to full verification measures if and when Tehran allows it. Iran began restricting international inspections last week, but under a last-minute deal worked out during a trip to Tehran by Rafael Grossi, the head of the Vienna-based U.N. atomic watchdog, some access was preserved. Grossi said Monday that more than just allowing sufficient inspections to continue, the access agreed provides his teams the continuity necessary to resume full inspections later if there is a new agreement.