Anderson, Eagles take down Pointers in WIAC Tourney

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse opened the WIAC Men's Basketball Tournament with a 76-68 win over UW-Stevens Point Monday afternoon.

Ethan Anderson led the way with 31 points for the Eagles.

Wyatt Cook had 15 point and 12 rebounds.

UW-L led by as many as 9 in the first half before the Pointers rallied to tie the game at 60.

The Eagles then went on a 9-0 run to seize control.

UW-L will host UW-Oshkosh in the conference semifinals Wednesday.