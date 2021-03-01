Western Technical College plans Sparta campus expansion, remodeling

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College announced Monday that they're upgrading the facilities at their Sparta campus.

The $4.7 million project expands space at the the college's Public Safety Training Facility outside of Sparta.

The announcement comes as Western plans to move their EMS program from La Crosse to the Sparta campus.

The expansion includes more classroom space for their law enforcement program and an additional five bay space for training for Western's Fire Protection Technician program. They're remodeling space at the facility for the EMS program.

"This project will provide students even better training opportunities to our paramedic and EMS students that was not always possible on the La Crosse campus," said Kevin Dean, dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western. "The renovation will also give our fire and law enforcement programs better spaces for training and interdisciplinary work-just like real emergency calls."

Work at the facility is scheduled to start this spring.