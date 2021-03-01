Wisconsin to get 47,000 doses of newly approved vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive 47,000 doses next week of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, an amount Gov. Tony Evers calls a “game changer” in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news came the same day that teachers, child care workers, grocery store employees and others in a group of about 700,000 became eligible for the vaccine.

Under the increasing numbers, the state was urging people to check its vaccine availability map of local providers.

A new vaccine registry, only being used by a small number of local health departments but expected to grow in coming weeks, also officially launched Monday.

