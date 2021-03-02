$7 million gift endows Iowa women’s basketball coaching job

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes’ head coaching position. Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines. Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach. Beckwith has now given nearly $9 million to Iowa women’s athletics.