BBB finds young people are at highest risk in new scam report

(WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau reported Monday that adults 18 to 24 years old are now most at-risk of being scammed.

They had the highest median losses at $150 and the highest likelihood of loss at more than 56%.

In the BBB's 2020 Scam Tracker Report, the financial loss reported by 18 to 24-year-olds was equal to those 65 and older who are usually most at risk of scams.

"It's definitely attributed to the pandemic and consumer behavior and how their shopping patterns have changed," said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the southwest Wisconsin regional director of the BBB. "There is a statistic in that report that 57% of consumers have shopped online. So as that number goes up, the chance for loss goes up."

The BBB's Scam Tracker also showed an increase in pet scams and PPE scams during the pandemic.

Scammers are primarily looking for your personal or financial information, so when you share those always be sure it's a secure site.

If you think you're being scammed consider the following: