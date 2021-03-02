Biden brings no relief to tensions between US and China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took office promising to move quickly to restore and repair America’s relations with the rest of the world. Yet one major nation has yet to see any U.S. effort to improve ties, and that’s China. From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, Biden has sought to cool tensions that rose during President Donald Trump’s four years in office. But not with China. Although the Biden administration has halted rhetorical attacks and new sanctions on China that had become commonplace under Trump, it has yet to back down on any of Trump’s actions against Beijing.