Biden choice for watchdog makes debut in nomination hearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the federal consumer watchdog agency is likely to be face hostile questioning from Republican Senators on Tuesday. Still, Rohit Chopra is likely to be confirmed with Democrats controlling a majority in the Senate. Chopra would be the third permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He previously worked at the watchdog agency in its early days as the top official on student loan issues and is currently a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.