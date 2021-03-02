Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The manager of reggae music legend Bunny Wailer says he’s died in his native Jamaica at age 73. The singer born Neville Livingston formed The Wailers in 1963 with the late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They catapulted to fame with the album, “Catch a Fire.” Wailer’s death was mourned worldwide as people shared pictures, music and memories of the artist. Manager Maxine Stowe says the three-time Grammy winner died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in the Jamaican parish of St Andrew on Tuesday. The cause wasn’t immediately clear, but local newspapers say he suffered a stroke nearly a year ago.