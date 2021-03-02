Chamber launches talent attraction campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drawing new talent to the area is the goal of a new campaign from the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber, government, and area businesses began working on the project last year.

In a statement from the chamber, it said that part of the campaign includes a toolkit to help businesses attract talent to the La Crosse area. Photos, ads, and a website are some of the parts of the toolkit. Advertising focuses on larger locations to recruit talent including the Twin Cities and Milwaukee.

Chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke said that bring talent into the area has been a need for many years. "Employers have made it known that attracting and retaining talent in the area has been a major obstacle. Working in collaboration with La Crosse County, LADCO, and Explore La Crosse, we have been able to begin the process of addressing that need. The Chamber

is excited to lead this initiative for the business community, but we also look forward to further collaboration with and support from area employers, economic development organizations, La Crosse County, and the City of La Crosse and its new Mayor.”

The public launch of the campaign is set to happen later this spring.

The photos with this story are from the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.