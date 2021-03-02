China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders are focusing on their long-term goal of making China a technology power at this year’s highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The National People’s Congress, which opens Friday, has no real power, but the ruling Communist Party uses the gathering of 3,000-plus delegates to showcase economic and social plans. The NPC usually focuses on domestic issues. Last year the coronavirus crisis dominated national attention. But increasingly the event is overshadowed by geopolitics, including a feud with Washington over technology and security. That has prompted party leaders to declare making China a self-reliant “technology power” this year’s economic priority.