Community rallying behind Hornets Basketball team

WAUZEKA-STEUBEN, WIS. (WXOW) - The Wauzeka-Steuben Hornets boys basketball team is preparing for the state tournament for the first time in a decade.

The Hornets are 16-2 on the year and their winning culture has spilled over into the rest of the community.

"It's just great to have that community backing you. It's just great to be part of a small community where everybody cares and is so happy for the team," said head coach, Isaiah Ralph.

"It's pretty crazy, it doesn't happen very often, especially for a small town. These last couple years, we've been really successful and I'm glad we made it this year," said senior, Gavin Ralph.

The Hornets play Hustisford on Thursday, March 4th at the La Crosse Center in the Division 5 semi-final.