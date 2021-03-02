Creighton coach McDermott apologizes for ‘plantation’ remark

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend. In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.” McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake.” Creighton has a racially diverse roster that includes several Black players.