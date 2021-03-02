EU envoy urges Kosovo to resume talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s special envoy has called on Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks on normalizing their ties. Miroslav Lajcak is on a three-day visit to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, before going to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The envoy on Tuesday said the bloc and the United States expect the continuation of the dialogue which “is dealing with issues that are important for every citizen of Kosovo.” Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.